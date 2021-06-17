

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.12 billion, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $1.10 billion, or $2.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Adobe Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.46 billion or $3.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.7% to $3.84 billion from $3.13 billion last year.



Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.46 Bln. vs. $1.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.03 vs. $2.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.81 -Revenue (Q2): $3.84 Bln vs. $3.13 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.88 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ADOBE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de