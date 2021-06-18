

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan is scheduled to wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Friday and then announce its decision on interest rates, setting the pace for a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at -0.1 percent.



Japan also will see May figures for consumer prices; in April, overall inflation was down 0.4 percent both on month and on year, while core CPI was down 0.1 percent on year.



