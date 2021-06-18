

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said it has started operations at a new commercial scale demonstration plant to produce high-quality scandium oxide at its Rio Tinto Fer et Titane or RTFT metallurgical complex in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec.



The $6 million project, in which the Government of Quebec contributed about $650,000 through the Quebec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals, was completed on time and on budget, less than six months after the start of construction.



Six employees have been hired to operate the plant.



Commissioning work is now being undertaken as production ramps up to a capacity of three tonnes of scandium oxide per year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RIO TINTO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de