

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - German chemical distribution company Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) raised its operating EBITDA forecast for the 2021 financial year.



Brenntag now expects an operating EBITDA for the year to be in the range of 1.16 billion euros to 1.26 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of 1.08 billion euros to 1.18 billion euros.



The updated forecast takes into account organic growth, the expected efficiency gains from the implementation of the transformation program 'Project Brenntag' and the contribution to earnings from acquisitions that have already been closed. It is based on the assumption that exchange rates will remain stable on today's level.



Brenntag said it will publish the interim report for the second quarter of 2021 on August 10, 2021.



