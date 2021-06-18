

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pacific Gas and Electric Co., a subsidiary of PG&E Corp. (PCG), announced that rotating power outages were not needed Friday to maintain electric grid stability during the extreme heat that affected much of the state.



The company noted that California's grid had adequate power supply to meet consumer demand due to electricity conservation.



PG&E reached out to public safety partners across its service area and to about 121,000 customers after the California Independent System Operator or CAISO issued a Grid Warning mid-afternoon. The company told the customers that rotating outages were possible. The notification was intended to help those partners and customers begin to prepare.



The company now said grid demand did not exceed supply despite the widespread triple-digit heat, due to the electricity conservation by Californians statewide in response to the CAISO's Flex Alert.



Hot weather is expected to continue across the state and the West for another few days. CAISO has called for another Flex Alert on Friday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., asking Californians to voluntarily conserve energy.



The company noted that rotating outages are not Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which are conducted during specific high fire-threat conditions.



