

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival plc (CCL, CUK, CCL.L), on Friday, said its Princess Cruises continues plan to return to service in the United States sailing from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Ft. Lauderdale this fall, following collaboration with government officials, and evolving guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC.



Starting between September 25 and November 28, 2021, cruises onboard eight Princess MedallionClass ships would once again take guests to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast.



The company noted that Princess cruises sailing through 2021 are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Crew vaccinations would be in accordance with CDC guidelines, the company added.



'As we continue our return to service, it is a thrill for us to be able to bring more cruise vacation options to our travel-starved guests,' said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. 'We appreciate the support of government and port officials who we worked closely with to make these travel opportunities available, in a thoughtful and safe way, for our guests.'



