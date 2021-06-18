

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - British retailer Tesco plc. (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) reported that its first-quarter like-for-like sales, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, rose 1%. Quarterly group retail sales were 13.36 billion pounds.



In UK, like-for-like sales, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, rose 0.5% in the quarter. Two-year like-for-like growth of 9.3%.



Tesco said that its profit guidance from April remains unchanged. The market outlook remains uncertain.



On a one-year basis, UK like-for-like fuel sales grew by 68.1% reflecting a significant recovery - particularly in April and May - due to the easing of government restrictions. Fuel sales remain below pre-pandemic levels with two-year like-for-like sales down by 15.2%. Total fuel sales for the quarter were 1.440 billion pounds.



