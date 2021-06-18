

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey Plc. (JMAT.L), a provider of sustainable technologies, announced Friday a new sustainability strategy framework that includes 17 new targets for 2030.



The goals are expected to strengthen the companies positive societal impact. The strategy enables JM to significantly increase the positive contribution it is making in accelerating progress towards a cleaner and healthier world.



According to the company, over 95% of company sales and R&D spend would contribute to four priority UN Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs by 2030.



JM recently made a commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 and became a signatory to the Business Ambition for 1.5C, making it a member of the UNFCCC's 'Race to Zero' campaign ahead of COP26. The latest announcement provides key details on the process.



The company's 11 goals are set out across the three pillars of the sustainability strategy, such as Products and services; Operations; and People. These goals are all supported by 17 interim science based targets to 2030 to maintain focus.



