

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area current account surplus increased in April, the European Central Bank reported Friday.



The current account surplus totaled EUR 23 billion in April versus EUR 18 billion surplus in the previous month.



The visible trade surplus widened to EUR 27 billion from EUR 24 billion, while the surplus on services trade held steady at EUR 8 billion.



Primary income showed a surplus of EUR 1 billion compared to a EUR 2 billion shortfall in March. The deficit on secondary income rose to EUR 13 billion from EUR 12 billion a month ago.



In twelve months to April, the current account surplus came in at EUR 288 billion or 2.5 percent of euro area GDP compared to EUR 239 billion or 2.0 percent of GDP a year earlier.



