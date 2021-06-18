

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Exton Consulting for undisclosed financial terms.



Paris-based Exton Consulting, which was founded in 2006, provides strategy and business management support to financial services clients across Europe.



Exton Consulting's team of approximately 150 professionals would join Accenture's Financial Services industry group and strengthen ability to offer end-to-end solutions to a broader range of financial services companies, covering all aspects of their transformation projects including strategy, design, technology, and operations.



Accenture noted that this acquisition requires prior consultation with the relevant works councils and is subject to customary closing conditions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ACCENTURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de