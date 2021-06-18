

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - German telecommunications and web content provider Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) said that a majority of its shareholders voted against proposed Executive Board remuneration system. All other agenda items were adopted by a large majority of shareholders.



The company said it takes the shareholders' vote against the proposed Executive Board remuneration system seriously and will take its shareholders' concerns into account when revising the draft. The company will submit an adjusted proposal to the shareholders for a vote at the next AGM in 2022.



The company's Annual General Meeting approved dividend of 1.50 euros per share and special dividend of 0.15 euros per share for financial year 2020.



The resolutions on the discharge of the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2020 financial year were approved by a majority of the shareholders.



