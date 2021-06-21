

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights this weekend and expects to cut more daily through July, citing bad weather as well as labor shortages, according to several reports.



The airline reportedly had canceled about 120 flights on Saturday alone and projects to cancel up to 80 flight a day going forward.



The reports quoted the airline spokeswoman Sarah Jantz as saying that the bad weather, combined with the labor shortages some of vendors are contending with and the incredibly quick ramp up of customer demand, has led the airline to build in additional resilience and certainty to operation by adjusting a fraction of scheduled flying through mid-July.



Jantz reportedly said that the airline made targeted changes with the goal of impacting the fewest number of customers by adjusting flights in markets where the airline has multiple options for re-accommodation.



