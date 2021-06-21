

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) reported Monday that its total comprehensive income for the six months was 68.2 million pounds compared to a loss of 38.9 million pounds last year. On a per share basis, comprehensive income was 97.58 pence, while comprehensive loss was 52.72 pence last year.



The Group proposes a quarterly dividend of 5.8 pence per share, an increase of 1.8 percent year on year, and the same has been recommended for approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in 2022.



