

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Prosus N.V. reported that its core headline earnings for fiscal year 2021 were US$4.9 billion, up 39% from last year.



Group revenues for the year grew by 33% to US$28.8 billion, reflecting stellar accelerated revenue growth of 54% year-on-year in Ecommerce portfolio and 28% revenue growth at Tencent. Group trading profit grew 44% to US$5.6 billion.



Group results were reported on an economic-interest basis i.e., including a proportionate consolidation of the contribution from associates and joint ventures. Growth percentages were shown in local currency terms and adjusted for acquisitions and disposals.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PROSUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de