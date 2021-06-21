

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) announced Monday final, confirmatory results from the Phase 3 COMET-ICE trial demonstrating that sotrovimab, an investigational SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody, significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death among high-risk adult outpatients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.



Additionally, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) updated its COVID-19 treatment guidelines to recommend sotrovimab for non-hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of clinical progression and noted that sotrovimab appears to retain activity against current variants of concern and interest.



The primary efficacy analysis of all 1,057 patients in the COMET-ICE trial demonstrated a 79% reduction in hospitalization for more than 24 hours or death due to any cause, by Day 29 compared to placebo, meeting the primary endpoint of the trial.



The companies plan to submit the full COMET-ICE data set to a peer-reviewed journal for publication. They also plan to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. FDA in the second half of 2021.



GSK and Vir are committed to ongoing evaluation of sotrovimab as the COVID-19 landscape continues to evolve at different rates across the globe and new variants of concern and interest emerge.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GLAXOSMITHKLINE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de