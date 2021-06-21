

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Priceline, affiliated to Booking Holdings Inc., is launching Fourth of July Freedom sale with bigger savings on flights, hotels and rental cars for the upcoming summer travel season.



The company, which offers exclusive discounts on hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises and packages, said the two-week Freedom Sale will feature special discounts and promotions.



Priceline's Freedom Sale gives no restrictions on travel dates. It allows travelers access to even more savings with the freedom to explore whenever and wherever they want.



Priceline CEO Brett Keller said, 'After a long year of missing so much, we want to ensure our customers can take the trips they want at prices they can afford, and during Priceline's Freedom Sale, every trip is an even bigger deal.'



Priceline said its consumers can sign up for free VIP Loyalty program to access exclusive deals.



The company offers $25 off Express Deals sitewide starting Monday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 22 with a minimum spend of $100. Code will be revealed upon sign-in. New customers who enroll in the free loyalty program will have immediate access to VIP Member level benefits, including exclusive Freedom Sale discounts.



Further, from June 23 to July 6, customers can use the code 'FREEDOM20' to access many deals. These include $20 off sitewide Express Deals on hotel, flight, or rental car with a minimum spend of $120. Rental Car Partner Deals are also available on Priceline.



Priceline makes saving on travel easier than ever by offering up to 60% off on hotels, flights, rental cars, and cruises. These are through Take Advantage of City Deals; Rent a Car From Off-Airport Locations; Head to Affordable Destinations For A Last Minute Fourth Of July Getaway; and Bundle travel for added savings.



