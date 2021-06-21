

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced Tuesday that it has acquired Determined AI, a San Francisco-based startup that delivers a powerful and robust software stack to train AI models faster, at any scale, using its open source machine learning (ML) platform. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



HPE will combine Determined AI's unique software solution with its world-leading AI and high performance computing (HPC) offerings to enable ML engineers to easily implement and train machine learning models to provide faster and more accurate insights from their data in almost every industry.



By combining Determined AI's open source capabilities, HPE is furthering its mission in making AI heterogeneous and empowering ML engineers to build AI models at a greater scale.



Determined AI has quickly emerged as a leading player in the evolving machine learning software ecosystem. Its solution has been adopted by customers across a wide range of industries, such as biopharmaceuticals, autonomous vehicles, defense contracting, and manufacturing.



The Determined AI team will join HPE's High Performance Computing (HPC) & Mission Critical Solutions (MCS) business group.



