

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) announced Monday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the semiconductor and flat panel display solutions from BISTel, a leader in engineering equipment systems and AI applications for semiconductor smart manufacturing, headquartered in South Korea.



When completed, the acquisition will broaden Synopsys' industry-leading process control solutions for semiconductor fabs with an integrated and comprehensive yield management and prediction solution to enhance manufacturing quality and efficiency.



The acquisition will also add a team of experienced engineers to accelerate technology development using real-time manufacturing predictive analysis.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. The terms of the deal, which are not material to Synopsys' financials, are not being disclosed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SYNOPSYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de