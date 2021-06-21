

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Energy company ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM) announced Monday the final election results of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders as confirmed by the independent election inspector.



The ExxonMobil board of directors will consist of Michael Angelakis, Susan Avery, Angela Braly, Ursula Burns, Kenneth Frazier, Gregory Goff, Kaisa Hietala, Joseph Hooley, Steve Kandarian, Alexander Karsner, Jeffrey Ubben and Darren Woods.



Meanwhile, Douglas Oberhelman, Sam Palmisano and Wan Zulkiflee will be departing the board.



