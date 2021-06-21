

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A factsheet released by the White House says that due to President Joe Biden's COVID-19 strategy, 'the virus is in retreat.' 300 million shots have been administered in 150 days; COVID-19 cases and deaths have decreased by more than 90 percent; and the economy is experiencing the strongest rebound in decades, it added.



'The progress on vaccinations has brought COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths down to their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic last year,' according to the White House.



The United States on Sunday reported 4422 new coronavirus infections, taking the national total to 33,542,409. This is far lower than the 7-day average of 11138.



86 new deaths reported on the same day took the total COVID death toll in the country to 601,825, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. This is the lowest daily death rate since the beginning of the pandemic. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 300.



California reported the most number of cases - 645 - and deaths - 28 Sunday.



The lower metrics are attributed to reporting delays on weekends.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics - 3,809,009 cases and 63,341 deaths.



The seven-day average of hospitalizations is about 2,000 per day.



A total of 28,711,315 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country.



The coronavirus test positivity rate across the nation has fallen to 2.4 percent.



A total of 317,966,408 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally. 177,088,290 people have received at least one dose.



Nearly 150 million people, or 45.1 percent of the US population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



