

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL, DALRQ.PK) plans to hire more than 1,000 pilots by next summer, according to multiple reports citing the company memo.



Delta reportedly expects U.S. leisure travel volume this month to return to pre-pandemic levels.



Delta is planning for a continued recovery in air travel and to avoid staffing problems.



Meanwhile, American Airlines reportedly had canceled hundreds of flights this weekend and planed to cut more through at least mid-July due to bad weather and staffing shortages.



The shortage of flights come as demand is increasing heavily in the United States with reducing coronavirus cases benefited mainly by increased vaccination.



