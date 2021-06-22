

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Tuesday, recouping some of the losses of the previous four sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei index adding more than 700 points to go above the 28,700 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. Traders are also scooping up bargains following the heavy losses in recent sessions, which were driven by interest rate concerns.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 705.55 points or 2.52 percent to 28,716.48, after touching a high of 28,729.93 earlier. Japanese shares closed sharply lower on Monday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is adding almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining more than 2 percent, Toyota is adding almost 3 percent and Nissan Motor is up almost 4 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is gaining almost 2 percent, Tokyo Electron is adding almost 1 percent and Screen Holdings is up more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is gaining more than 3 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial are adding more than 2 percent each.



The major exporters are higher, with Sony gaining more than 2 percent, Canon adding almost 2 percent, Panasonic is up more than 3 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is rising almost 4 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is gaining almost 11 percent, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is adding almost 10 percent and Nippon Yusen K.K. is up more than 9 percent, while Suzuki Motor and Nippon Sheet Glass is rising almost 6 percent each. Concordia Financial Group, Daiwa House Industry and Casio Computer is adding more than 5 percent each, while Sekisui House, Bridgestone, Toto and Fujitsu are gaining almost 5 percent each.



Conversely, there are no major losers.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 110 yen-range on Tuesday.



On the Wall Street, stocks showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Friday, partly offsetting the weakness that was seen last week. The major averages all moved notably higher, with the Dow showing a particularly strong upward move.



The major averages moved roughly sideways going into the close, holding on to significant gains. The Dow spiked 586.89 points or 1.8 percent to 33,876.97, the Nasdaq advanced 111.10 points or 0.8 percent to 14,141.48 and the S&P 500 jumped 58.34 points or 1.4 percent to 4,224.79.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index jumped by 1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rose sharply Monday and lifted the most active WTI Crude futures contracts to their highest finish in more than two years amid rising optimism about energy demand. Weakness from the greenback also contributed as West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July rose $2.02 or 2.8 percent at $73.66 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

