

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola North America plans to nearly double its spending with minority-owned media companies over the next three years.



Black, Hispanic, and Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI)-owned media companies and partners will account for 8% of the company's total annual media budget in North America by 2024.



Coca-Cola North America noted that it is boosting 2021 spending with minority-owned media 5x compared to 2020.



The Coca-Cola Company said it is also taking steps to promote diversity, equity and inclusion internally, recently announcing employee representation goals to mirror the diversity of the communities it serves. By 2030, the company plans for the U.S. employee population across all job levels to align with U.S. census data by race and ethnicity.



