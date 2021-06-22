

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines global business unit of Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY), and Translate Bio (TBIO) said that they have initiated a phase 1 trial evaluating an mRNA-based investigational vaccine against seasonal influenza.



The trial will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of a monovalent flu vaccine candidate coding for the hemagglutinin protein of the A/H3N2 strain of the influenza virus.



Interim data of the trial is anticipated by the end of 2021.



The companies said they have developed and will evaluate two formulations of the vaccine (MRT5400 and MRT5401) in the Phase 1 influenza mRNA vaccine clinical trial. The two formulations differ in the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) that contains the mRNA.



The US-based Phase 1 trial will assess the safety and immune response of single-strain mRNA-based flu vaccine candidate in up to 280 participants. The trial will evaluate several dose levels of both vaccine formulations given to healthy adults 18 - 49 years of age.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SANOFI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de