

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate decreased in May, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate for the 15 to 74 age group fell to 9.6 percent in May from 10.9 percent in the same month last year. In April, jobless rate was 9.0 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased by 25,000 to 275,000 in May from 300,000 in the last year.



The employment rate rose to 73.0 percent in May from 69.1 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons grew by 138,000 from a year ago to 2.58 million.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, unemployment rate remained unchanged at 7.6 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

