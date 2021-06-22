

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L), with Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi Ltd. as shareholders, and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO), on Tuesday, announced a global collaboration and license agreement that gives exclusive access to Halozyme's ENHANZE drug delivery technology, recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 enzyme or rHuPH20, for specific targets used in the treatment and prevention of HIV.



As per the terms of the deal, ViiV Healthcare would make an upfront payment of $40 million to Halozyme for the exclusive license to four HIV small and large molecule targets and is obligated to make potential future payments of up to $175 million in development and commercial milestones per target, subject to achievement of specified development and commercial milestones, including certain specified sales milestones.



Halozyme would also be entitled to receive mid-single digit royalties on sales of commercialised medicines using the technology.



The license gives ViiV exclusive use of Halozyme's proprietary rHuPH20 technology for four, specific HIV medicine targets that would expand opportunities for development of nearly all of ViiV's pipeline assets.



