

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence improved in June, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 81.7 in June from 77.3 in May.



The survey was carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.



The assessment of the present financial situation of household fell to 61.0 in June from 61.5 in May.



The financial situation expectation of households increased to 82.9 in June from 76.6 in the previous month.



The general economic situation expectation index grew to 86.0 in June from 78.8 in the prior month.



Assessment on spending money on durable goods index over next 12 months rose to 96.9 from 92.2 in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

