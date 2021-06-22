

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP), a cloud-led, data-centric software company, announced Tuesday that it has acquired Data Mechanics, a managed platform provider for big data processing and cloud analytics. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.



Data Mechanics helps businesses capitalize on Apache Spark, an open-source unified analytics engine for large-scale data processing and machine learning, in Kubernetes. It has offices in Paris, France.



NetApp earlier acquired Spot, now Spot by NetApp, a CloudOps provider that automates and optimizes workloads running in public cloud environments. Following the acquisition, Data Mechanics' team and IP will be integrated with the Spot by NetApp team and portfolio.



The acquisition is expected to accelerate the development of NetApp's recently announced Spot Wave solution, which simplifies, optimizes and automates Spark workloads running in public clouds.



