

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial turnover increased at the fastest pace in eight months in April, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



Industrial turnover grew 3.3 percent month-on-month in April, following March's 1.7 percent increase. This was the fastest growth since August 2020.



Domestic turnover advanced 4 percent, faster than the 2.3 percent growth posted in March. Likewise, growth in foreign turnover improved to 1.7 percent from 0.7 percent.



Turnover of capital goods and energy grew 6.1 percent and 4 percent, respectively. Intermediate goods turnover was up 3.3 percent. Meanwhile, consumer goods turnover was down 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial turnover surged 105.1 percent after expanding 37.9 percent in the previous month. The annual growth was driven by the extremely low figure of April 2020.



Domestic turnover increased 114.7 percent and foreign turnover expanded 87.8 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

