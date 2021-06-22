

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) on Tuesday said the late stage study of Keytruda in cervical cancer, dubbed Keynote-826 met its dual primary endpoints.



The phase III study dubbed Keynote-826 of Keytruda in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab, met its primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) for the first-line treatment of patients with persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer, the company said.



Based on an interim analysis done by an independent Data Monitoring Committee, Keytruda plus platinum-based chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab significantly improved OS and PFS compared to platinum-based chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab alone as first-line treatment, regardless of PD-L1 status.



Merck said this Phase 3 Keynote-826 study is the confirmatory trial for the current accelerated approval for Keytruda in cervical cancer for the second-line treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy whose tumors express PD-L1 as determined by an FDA-approved test.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MERCK & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de