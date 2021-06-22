

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - AI company Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) announced Tuesday its goal to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030, using advanced technology and innovative mechanisms to minimize its ecological footprint.



With 2020 as the starting point, Baidu is eyeing six different operational aspects to fulfil carbon neutral targets, including data centers, office buildings, carbon offsets, intelligent transportation, AI cloud and supply chains



Baidu is taking a scientific approach based on existing green practices with reference to Scope I and II of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol to attain these goals.



