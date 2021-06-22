

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International (PM) announced Tuesday the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Southwest Connecticut from New York. The new headquarters is expected to be operational by summer 2022.



The move, which was facilitated with the support of Gov. Ned Lamont's office, will bring approximately 200 good paying jobs to the state and will provide a boost to the state's economy.



The new headquarters will house the Americas teams and members of other corporate functions. Its Operations Center will remain in Lausanne, Switzerland, to continue to support the business across the globe. The company employs a workforce of more than 71,000 worldwide.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PHILIP MORRIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de