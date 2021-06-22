

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins (TPK.L) expects that adjusted operating profit for the continuing business for the full year 2021 will be materially ahead of market expectations and, assuming that there is no significant change in market conditions, will be at least 300 million pounds.



The Merchanting segment reported a total sales growth of 6.3% compared to 2019 during April and May.



The company noted that its Merchanting businesses have recovered strongly while Toolstation's performance continues to be ahead of expectations.



The ongoing strength of the Group's trading performance through the second quarter remains underpinned by demand in both domestic and commercial RMI markets, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TRAVIS PERKINS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de