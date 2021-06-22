

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French media conglomerate Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) said that its shareholders approved all resolutions submitted to the vote, including those requiring a two-thirds majority, among which the resolution authorizing the Management Board to make a public share buyback offer for up to 50% of the share capital.



Vivendi's Annual General Shareholders' Meeting was held Tuesday under the chairmanship of Yannick Bolloré with a quorum of 68.99% of shareholders.



The shareholders approved the distribution of 60% of Universal Music Group shares with a record level of 99.9% positive votes. The listing of the company on Euronext Amsterdam could take place on September 21, 2021.



The shareholders approved the payment of an ordinary dividend of 0.60 euros per share with respect to fiscal year 2020. The dividend will be paid as from June 25, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 23, 2021.



On Sunday, Hedge-fund billionaire William Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) agreed to acquire 10% of Universal Music Group from French media conglomerate Vivendi for about $4 billion



