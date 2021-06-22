

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumer confidence strengthened for a fifth month in a row in June to its highest level since early 2018, preliminary data from the European Commission showed Tuesday.



The flash consumer confidence index rose to -3.3 from -5.1 in May. Economists had forecast a score of -3.0.



The latest reading was the highest since January 2018, when it was -3.0



The confidence index for EU also improved for a fifth straight month, climbing 1.5 points to -4.5. That was the highest reading since October 2018, when it was at the same level.



Data for the survey was collected from June 1 to 21.



The final figures for June are set to be released along with the monthly economic sentiment survey results due on June 29.



