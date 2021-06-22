

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday announced a worldwide initiative called Today at Apple Creative Studios, which offers people from underprivileged communities opportunities to interact with career-defining mentors, secure industry skills training and creative resources. At the Creative Studios, young people will also have complete access to all Apple products like iPhone, iPad and Mac.



The company plans to launch Creative Studios first in Los Angeles and Beijing where it will work with local organizations to connect youth from the marginalized communities with mentors and artists. The project will then be replicated in Bangkok, London, Chicago and Washington D.C in the later half of the year.



At the Today at Apple Creative Studios, young people with interest in areas like music, film, photography, art and design can get full access to complete artistic education. Spread over a period of 8-12 weeks, the designated mentors will offer the youth important sessions, industry secrets and nurture their creative expressions and talent. All this will be done in partnership with Apple and other members and on completion of the programme, Apple will display the participants final works at their local Apple store.



Commenting on the Creative Studios concept, Deirdre O'Brien, Senior Vice President, Retail + People, said, 'Creativity and access to education are core values for Apple, so we are absolutely thrilled to kick off Today at Apple Creative Studios in Los Angeles and Beijing and to bring this meaningful program to several more cities this year. Building on our long history of using stores as a venue to host local artists to educate and inspire, Creative Studios is one more way we're providing free arts education to those who need it most.



