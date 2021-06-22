

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Illinois-based global fast-food giant McDonald's Corporation (MCD), Tuesday announced it will launch its loyalty reward program in the US from July 8. However, The program will be limited to participating restaurants.



The chain started its MyMcDonald's reward program late last year in selective markets. The program lets users earn a hundred points for every dollar spent when the orders are placed through the McDonald's app or by scanning a QR code or by giving their account id to the employee taking orders at a kiosk. When a certain amount is reached, they can redeem it on different items. The accumulation of points is divided into four segments. Tier one at fifteen hundred points; Tier two at three thousand points; Tier three at forty-five hundred and Tier four at six thousand points.



The program will be available in the outlets in New York as of now and the offers will not be applicable to online orders.



Chris Kempczinski, the CEO of the company, said earlier this month that the company is planning to roll out this program in six of McDonald's biggest markets including the US, Germany, Canada, and Russia by the end of 2022.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MCDONALDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de