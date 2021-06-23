

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi (MNDI.L), on Wednesday, said it approved a €125 million capital investment project at its semi-chemical fluting mill in Kuopio, Finland.



The company noted that the investment would increase the facility's capacity by around 55 thousand tonnes per annum to meet growing customer demand; enhance product quality and cost-competitiveness; and strengthen the mill's environmental performance.



The project includes an upgrade of the wood yard, fibre line, evaporation plant and paper machine. Start-up is planned for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Andrew King, Group CEO said, 'We are pleased to continue building our portfolio of sustainable packaging to meet our customers' needs, leveraging the opportunities offered by our integrated, cost-advantaged asset base.'



