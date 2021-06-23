

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma -based Prairie Wolf Spirits, Inc. is recalling certain Prairie Wolf Distillery hand sanitizer packaged in containers that resemble water bottles, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The product poses a risk of ingestion.



The recall involves all lots of Prairie Wolf Distillery hand sanitizer packaged in 16.9 fluid ounce and 20 fluid ounce containers. The 16.9 ounce container's UPC code is 6000331899, and 20 ounce plastic bottles' UPC code is 6000365984.



The product can be identified by the bottle's labels. The affected products were distributed to selected customers and consumers across the United States. The product was sold from a temporary retail location located at Oklahoma. A limited number of bottles were sold on the manufacturer's website. Prairie Wolf Spirits also donated the products from its Guthrie warehouse.



The recall does not affect any other hand sanitizer products from Prairie Wolf Distillery.



The affected product is intended to be applied topically to help reduce bacteria on the skin that could cause diseases when soap and water are not available.



Ingesting hand sanitizer could potentially result in alcohol toxicity. Symptoms of alcohol toxicity may range from lack of coordination, slowed or slurred speech, drowsiness to coma, which can be fatal.



Ingesting alcohol can also affect the brain and cause impaired driving or operating heavy machinery. Alcohol can also interact with numerous drugs which may result in serious adverse effects.



Additionally, people with alcohol addiction may seek large amounts of ethanol-based hand sanitizers as a substitute.



However, Prairie Wolf Spirits has not received any reports of adverse reactions related to the recall to date.



Consumers are urged to return it to the Prairie Wolf Spirits distillery or discard it.



In similar incidents, Las Vegas, Nevada-based Global Sanitizers in late May expended its recall of Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer citing the presence of undeclared methanol.



