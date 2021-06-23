

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurozone flash composite PMI data is due. The composite output index is forecast to rise to 58.8 in June from 57.1 a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it dropped against the franc and the pound, it rose against the yen. Against the greenback, it held steady.



The euro was worth 132.37 against the yen, 1.0958 against the franc, 0.8539 against the pound and 1.1937 against the greenback at 3:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de