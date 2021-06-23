

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ams OSRAM, an optical solutions provider, announced Wednesday the results of the public delisting offer in the context of the forthcoming delisting of German lighting company OSRAM Licht AG (OSAGF.PK) following the end of the four week acceptance period of the Delisting Offer on June 18.



At the end of the acceptance period, 6.94 million OSRAM shares had been tendered into the delisting offer. This corresponds to approximately 7.2% of shares in OSRAM.



ams' shareholding in OSRAM has increased to 80.3% including the OSRAM shares purchased in parallel to the offer.



ams group, an Austrian sensor manufacturer, and OSRAM group are in the process of integration.



OSRAM's listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to be terminated as of June 30 and the listing on the Munich Stock Exchange will be terminated as of September 30. The settlement of the Delisting Offer is expected for June 30.



ams OSRAM Group includes ams AG as parent company and OSRAM Licht AG.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de