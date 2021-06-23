

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $159.0 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $71.7 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, IHS Markit Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $322.9 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $1.18 billion from $1.03 billion last year.



IHS Markit Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $322.9 Mln. vs. $277.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q2): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.



