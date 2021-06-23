

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced Wednesday 14 new renewable energy projects in the U.S., Canada, Finland, and Spain. With the projects, the company aims to advance its goal to power 100% of company activities with renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of the original target of 2030.



The new projects bring Amazon's total renewable energy investments to date to 10 gigawatts or GW of electricity production capacity-enough to power 2.5 million U.S. homes.



Amazon said it is now the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the U.S. and the world.



The company noted that the latest utility-scale solar and wind projects will supply renewable energy for Amazon's corporate offices, fulfillment centers, and Amazon Web Services data centers.



These new projects also support hundreds of jobs while providing hundreds of millions of dollars of investment in local communities.



Amazon will now have a total of 232 renewable energy projects globally, including 85 utility-scale wind and solar projects and 147 solar rooftops on facilities and stores worldwide.



There are 11 U.S.-based new projects. In total, Amazon has enabled more than 6 GW of renewable energy in the U.S. through 54 projects.



