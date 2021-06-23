

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO):



-Earnings: $28.76 million in Q4 vs. -$608.59 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.30 in Q4 vs. -$6.44 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.64 million or $0.38 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.52 per share -Revenue: $1.56 billion in Q4 vs. $1.29 billion in the same period last year.



