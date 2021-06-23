

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX) announced Wednesday it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the PeritX Peritoneal Catheter System for the drainage of symptomatic, recurrent non-malignant ascites. Ascites is a debilitating condition that causes the build-up of fluid in the abdomen.



PeritX Peritoneal Catheter System is the first and only FDA indicated tunneled catheter for the drainage of malignant and non-malignant ascites and for the palliation of symptoms related to recurrent ascites. It was introduced in 2005.



With the new, expanded indication, the system is being rebranded as the PeritX Peritoneal Catheter System to make it easier for physicians to navigate BD's portfolio of at-home drainage products.



Ascites is a condition in which fluid collects in spaces within the abdomen. It can make ordinary daily activities more challenging. The fluid may also move to the chest and surround the lungs, making breathing more difficult.



