

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bea Lydecker's Naturals, Inc. is recalling six Living Free brand dietary supplement products citing undeclared soy lecithin, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



According to the agency, the labels declare lecithin but do not declare soy lecithin.



The recall involves 100 capsules and 500 capsules per bottle of Living Free Adult Extra (vitamins); Living Free Heart/Blood Vessel; Living Free Immune; Living Free Lung & Joint Congestion,; and Living Free Nerve & Muscle Herbal. Further, the recall involves Living Free Nerve & Muscle Plus Cetyl-Myristoleate that comes in 180 capsules per bottle and 500 capsules per bottle.



The affected products are packed in white HDPE plastic bottles with threaded HDPE lids. There are no UPC codes, lot codes, or expiration dates on label.



Living Free brand dietary supplement products were distributed to retailers, wholesalers, practitioners across the United States. The products were also sold from the company's website between June 2019 and June 17, 2021.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered during the FDA inspection that product containing soy lecithin but labels declare lecithin only. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy should not consume these products.



However, the Oregon City, Oregon-based company has not received any reports of illness related to the recalled products to date.



Customers with the soy allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged to return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Tulkoff Food Products, Inc. in early June recalled Kimchi Aioli 18 fl. oz. squeeze bottles due to undeclared wheat and soy allergens.



Bellisio Foods, Inc. in May called back around 3,927 pounds of not-ready-to-eat or NRTE spaghetti with meat sauce product for undeclared soy.



