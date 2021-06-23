

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos (LDOS) said that it has received a prime contract from the Transportation Security Authority (TSA) to provide services related to the deployment of Transportation Screening Equipment (TSE). The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity award has a total ceiling value of $470.7 million.



Leidos will help TSA deploy checkpoint screening equipment across all federalized airports in the U.S. and its territories.



Under this contract, Leidos will conduct surveys while providing on-site coordination, design support, planning and execution for screening equipment installations, relocations and removals.



The contract includes security support for special events, such as presidential inaugurations and spectator events, along with international efforts.



