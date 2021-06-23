

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) said Wednesday that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved the use of AJOVY or fremanezumab injection for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults.



AJOVY is a long-acting anti-CGRP subcutaneous injection that is designed for the preventive treatment of migraine and offers both quarterly and monthly dosing options.



AJOVY was developed in Japan by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. with the assistance and cooperation of Teva as part of a May 2017 exclusive license agreement.



AJOVY is available as a 225 mg/1.5 mL single dose injection in a prefilled syringe or autoinjector with two dosing options - 225 mg monthly administered as one subcutaneous injection, or 675 mg every three months (quarterly), which is administered as three subcutaneous injections.



