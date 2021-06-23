

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) and Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A), through its wholly owned subsidiary MP2 Energy, LLC, announced Wednesday they are collaborating to provide comprehensive energy solutions programs to GM's customers and supply chain partners, including fixed-rate home energy plans backed by 100 percent renewable energy resources.



This program is currently available for eligible owners of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles in Texas. Coming this summer, owners of electric vehicles from GM brands will have the opportunity to select home energy plans that include the option for free overnight hours of EV charging.



This month, the companies will also begin providing GM suppliers access to a tailored suite of renewable energy products to assist in setting and achieving their individual emissions-reduction goals. Employees of participating GM suppliers will be eligible for the home energy plans.



Both GM and Shell have recently announced ambitious goals to address emissions, with GM planning to be carbon neutral in global products and operations by 2040 and Shell targeting to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050.



GM and Shell expect to expand the residential and EV offerings across U.S. markets in the future.



