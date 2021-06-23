

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said Wednesday that Chairman and chief executive officer Gary Kelly will transition roles in early 2022, becoming the airline's Executive Chairman with the desire to serve in that role through at least 2026 at the discretion of the board.



Executive Vice President Corporate Services Robert Jordan will become Kelly's successor as chief executive officer effective February 1, 2022. Jordan also will join the Board at that time.



Jordan, 60, is a long-time Southwest Executive. Joining the airline in 1988, he has served in roles including Director of Revenue Accounting, Corporate Controller, Vice President Procurement, Vice President Technology, Senior Vice President Enterprise Spend Management, Executive Vice President Strategy and Technology, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, AirTran President and Executive Vice President Corporate Services.



Before Southwest, Jordan worked for Hewlett-Packard as a programmer and financial analyst.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de